On camera, man runs after UK cop with chainsaw, scary video goes viral

A 27-year-old man with a chainsaw was seen chasing a police officer in the United Kingdom on Monday. A video of the scary incident has gone viral on social media. According to a report by The Metro, the accused was arrested the same day. UK man runs after police with chainsaw, scary video goes viral(X(formerly Twitter))

As per the report, the incident happened on Glasgow Road in Paisley. Police Scotland received reports of the incident around 1:00 pm and locked down the street. Nearly twelve officers responded to the scary situation.

"Around 1pm on May 6, a disturbance involving a weapon occurred following a collision involving a car and a stationary police vehicle on Glasgow Road in Paisley," said Police Scotland.

The intense situation involved several uniformed and undercover officers who came out to assist in catching the perpetrator. The police officers were able to arrest the man after a brief struggle. Two officers suffered injuries in the incident.

"Two officers were injured and were treated by paramedics. A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. There is no wider risk to the public, and officers remain at the scene while inquiries are ongoing. Glasgow Road is closed between Buchlyvie Road and Allanton Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route," a police officer told The Metro.

Recent attacks involving single assailant in different parts of the world

In recent times, there have been several incidents of lone assailants carrying out attacks in public areas across the globe. On Tuesday, a man with a knife attacked people at a hospital in Zhenxiong County in China's Yunnan province. Two people were killed and 21 others suffered injuries in the gruesome incident.

n April, another chilling knife attack occurred in Sydney, Australia.. In the horrific attack at Bondi Junction, five women and a male security guard were stabbed to death and another dozen wounded, including a nine-month-old girl.