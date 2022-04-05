On Elon Musk's edit button poll, Twitter CEO cautions users about ‘consequences’
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk had issued a similar warning when he asked Twitter users if they believe the micro-blogging platform rigorously adheres to the principle of free speech.
Twitter chief executive officer Parag Agarwal on Tuesday cautioned users to “vote carefully” on the edit button requirement poll put up by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk. The billionaire has posted several Twitter polls in the past but, this time, Agarwal said that the “consequences of this poll will be important” after Musk became the top shareholder in the social media company.
“Do you want an edit button?” wrote the Tesla CEO on Twitter, with options “yse” and “on”.
Agarwal, repeating Musk’s sentence from a few days ago, said, “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”
Musk had earlier posted a Twitter poll asking users if they believe the micro-blogging platform rigorously adheres to the principle of free speech. He had then urged users to vote “carefully” as the “consequences of this poll will be important.” An overwhelming 70 per cent of respondents voted in “No” and the apparent “consequence” was Musk buying 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter Inc.
On April 1, Twitter had tweeted from its official account, saying it was working on the long-awaited "edit" button. When users asked if the tweet was an April fool prank, the company had then said, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."
A regulatory filing showed that Musk owns 73.5 million Twitter shares through Elon Musk Revocable Trust, of which he is the sole trustee.
"It does send a message to Twitter ... having a meaningful stake in the company will keep them on their toes, because that passive stake could very quickly become an active stake," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC.
(With inputs from Reuters)
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
-
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics