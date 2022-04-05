On Elon Musk's edit button poll, Twitter CEO cautions users about ‘consequences’

Twitter chief executive officer Parag Agarwal on Tuesday cautioned users to “vote carefully” on the edit button requirement poll put up by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk. The billionaire has posted several Twitter polls in the past but, this time, Agarwal said that the “consequences of this poll will be important” after Musk became the top shareholder in the social media company.

“Do you want an edit button?” wrote the Tesla CEO on Twitter, with options “yse” and “on”.

Agarwal, repeating Musk’s sentence from a few days ago, said, “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Musk had earlier posted a Twitter poll asking users if they believe the micro-blogging platform rigorously adheres to the principle of free speech. He had then urged users to vote “carefully” as the “consequences of this poll will be important.” An overwhelming 70 per cent of respondents voted in “No” and the apparent “consequence” was Musk buying 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter Inc.

On April 1, Twitter had tweeted from its official account, saying it was working on the long-awaited "edit" button. When users asked if the tweet was an April fool prank, the company had then said, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."

A regulatory filing showed that Musk owns 73.5 million Twitter shares through Elon Musk Revocable Trust, of which he is the sole trustee.

"It does send a message to Twitter ... having a meaningful stake in the company will keep them on their toes, because that passive stake could very quickly become an active stake," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC.

(With inputs from Reuters)