On Indian-Malaysian's execution, Singapore defends itself, says 'US...'
Singapore’s government has defended a decision to execute a Malaysian man convicted for drug trafficking after the penalty attracted international criticism due to concerns about his mental capacity.
Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was hanged Wednesday after being found guilty more than a decade ago for trafficking at least 43 grams of heroin into Singapore in 2009. Multiple appeals over the sentence had been dismissed in the city-state’s courts.
Lawyers for the 34-year-old, along with the United Nations Human Rights Office and businessman Richard Branson, had urged Singapore’s government to halt the execution, arguing the Malaysian was intellectually disabled after being assessed by a court-appointed psychologist in 2013 to have an IQ of 69.
Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau said in a statement that the city-state’s courts had found that “Nagaenthran knew what he was doing; and that he did not suffer from intellectual disability.”
“There has been much misinformation that has been put out in relation to Nagaenthran, in particular on his mental state,” the agency said, pointing to two cases in the US in 2021 in which those executed had IQs in a similar range.
While the Southeast Asian nation has moved away from imposing capital punishment for some crimes, it maintains its tough stance on drug trafficking and manufacturing-related crimes.
Neighboring Malaysia, where a moratorium on drug-related executions has been in place since 2018, also appealed to Singapore’s authorities to halt the execution.
In a media release on April 25, the United Nations Human Rights Office expressed concern about “a rapid rise in the number of execution notices issued since the beginning of the year in Singapore.”
-
Karachi University blast: Suicide bomber's husband arrested, says report
Habitan is being interrogated by authorities. According to the ARY News report this is the first arrest in the case. Sources told the publication that China's ambassador to Pakistan had been informed about Habitan's arrest. Pakistan's interior minister, Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that the Pakistan government had assured the Chinese embassy of full cooperation in the investigation of the blast. It was carried out by suicide bomber Shari Baloch.
-
Parag Agrawal's message amid Elon Musk-Twitter deal: 'Despite the noise...'
Twitter Parag Agrawal has praised Twitter employees who continue to do their work with focus 'despite the noise' amid uncertainty over his role in Twitter, once it's taken over by Tesla boss Elon Musk. It is not yet known whether Parag Agrawal will continue in the post of the CEO or whether there will be any layoffs etc.
-
What is salmonellosis, the bacterial disease affecting Europe, US? 10 points
The World Health Organisation said there have been more than 150 suspected cases of Salmonellosis, a bacterial intestinal disease which has affected people across Europe and the United States. This after the UK regulators had flagged a cluster of Salmonella Typhimurium cases a month ago. Here's a complete 10-point lowdown on the new bacterial disease Salmonellosis. It is a disease caused by Salmonella, a non-typhoidal bacteria. Person-to-person transmission can also occur through the faecal-oral route.
-
US signals focus back on China, QUAD summit on May 24
With White House announcing the QUAD summit during US President Joseph Biden's bilateral visit to Japan and South Korea on May 24, Washington has signaled that it has not forgotten Indo-Pacific amidst the never-ending turmoil in Ukraine.
-
Elon Musk ‘jokes’ he will buy Coca-Cola and ‘put cocaine back’
Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted he will next buy Coca-Cola and put the cocaine back in it triggering a frenzy on the social media platform, as much as coca-cola started trending on Twitter. In two hours, the tweet crossed 1 million likes, 200K retweets and 60K quote tweets. Musk's tweet comes after he bought 100% stake in Twitter for $44 billion.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics