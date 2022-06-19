One step away from exiting FATF's grey list: Pakistan foreign affairs minister
- The financial crime watchdog, set up by the Group of Seven industrial powers to protect the global financial system, said Islamabad had substantially completed its two action plans, covering 34 items, as it seeks to get off the list where it has been since 2018.
Pakistan is “one step away” from exiting a dirty money “grey list” after the global watchdog said an on-site visit could lead to the South Asian nation’s removal, the state minister for foreign affairs said on Saturday.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) kept Pakistan on the list on Friday but said a visit to verify progress on countering financing of terrorism and money laundering could lead to its removal from countries under increased monitoring.
The financial crime watchdog, set up by the Group of Seven industrial powers to protect the global financial system, said Islamabad had substantially completed its two action plans, covering 34 items, as it seeks to get off the list where it has been since 2018.
“Pakistan is one step away from exiting the grey list, God willing,” the minister, Hina Rabbani Khar, said.
The FATF said an on-site visit was warranted to verify that reforms had begun and were being sustained, as well as that the necessary political commitment remained in place.
Khar said Islamabad will be preparing for the on-site visit before the FATF’s next plenary in October.
Balochistan: 4 workers killed in militant attack
At least four labourers were killed and an equal number injured when unidentified militants attacked a labour camp and opened indiscriminate fire on them in Harnai district in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, officials said on Saturday.
The attack happened late on Friday in Chaper left area of Harnai district.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 19, 2022
Dear Aries, you will need to curb your tendency to indulge in excesses to remain healthy. Being a choosy eater will keep Taurus in good shape. For Leo, a new arrival is set to bring joy and happiness in the family. Chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated for Aquarius and will be lots of fun.
-
Kerala CM urges Modi to put ‘Agnipath’ on hold, cites ‘sentiments’ of youngsters
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the protests against the Centre's new recruitment scheme 'Agnipath', which continued for the fourth day on Saturday, is a “clear indication of the sentiments of India's youngsters”.
-
Harmanpreet Kaur says things will be 'much easier' in post-Mithali Raj era
Mithali Raj bid adieu to all international formats earlier this month after dominating women's cricket for 23 years as a batter and skipper. Raj, who is the all-time leading run-scorer in women's one-day internationals, remains a pivotal figure in Indian cricket. During her glittering spell in world cricket that comprised 7,805 ODI runs including seven centuries in 232 matches.
-
Watch: Mohammad Amir brings out the famous 'Pushpa' celebration in T20 Blast
Mohammad Amir returned to competitive cricket action in April after over four months during a County Championships match for Gloucestershire against Hampshire. He played only two games in the County stint before returning in the XI for the side in the T20 Blast on Friday. Amir produced an impressive performance in the game against Somerset, registering figures of 2/25 in four overs; however, Gloucestershire faced a narrow 7-run loss in the game.
-
India legend identifies Hardik Pandya's ‘ideal’ batting position in T20Is
Hardik Pandya’s contribution of 46(31) was crucial in India’s victory against South Africa on Friday, leveling the series at 2-2. On a pitch where the top-order batsmen had failed to get going, Pandya came in at number five and took his time to settle in, before accelerating alongside Dinesh Karthik and ensuring India could reach a strong finish at 169/6. India eventually folded South Africa to 87/9, registering a dominant 82-run victory.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics