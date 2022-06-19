One step away from exiting FATF's grey list: Pakistan foreign affairs minister

Pakistan is “one step away” from exiting a dirty money “grey list” after the global watchdog said an on-site visit could lead to the South Asian nation’s removal, the state minister for foreign affairs said on Saturday.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) kept Pakistan on the list on Friday but said a visit to verify progress on countering financing of terrorism and money laundering could lead to its removal from countries under increased monitoring.

The financial crime watchdog, set up by the Group of Seven industrial powers to protect the global financial system, said Islamabad had substantially completed its two action plans, covering 34 items, as it seeks to get off the list where it has been since 2018.

“Pakistan is one step away from exiting the grey list, God willing,” the minister, Hina Rabbani Khar, said.

The FATF said an on-site visit was warranted to verify that reforms had begun and were being sustained, as well as that the necessary political commitment remained in place.

Khar said Islamabad will be preparing for the on-site visit before the FATF’s next plenary in October.

Balochistan: 4 workers killed in militant attack

At least four labourers were killed and an equal number injured when unidentified militants attacked a labour camp and opened indiscriminate fire on them in Harnai district in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, officials said on Saturday.

The attack happened late on Friday in Chaper left area of Harnai district.

