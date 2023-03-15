Home / World News / Online sales surge 100-fold: Why are people in China hoarding flu pills?

Online sales surge 100-fold: Why are people in China hoarding flu pills?

world news
Published on Mar 15, 2023 01:38 PM IST

China Flu Outbreak: This comes amid a spike in infections which has triggered a panic in the country following its' chaotic exit from the Covid pandemic.

China Flu Outbreak: People wearing face masks walk through a flyover near the Central Business District in Beijing.(AP)
China Flu Outbreak: People wearing face masks walk through a flyover near the Central Business District in Beijing.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

In China, people are stocking up on flu drugs resulting in e-commerce sales to volume up over 100-fold from a year ago, Bloomberg reported. This comes amid a spike in infections which has triggered a panic in the country following its' chaotic exit from the Covid pandemic.

Read more: Pakistan ministers don't wish to return luxury cars amid economic crisis: Report

The medicine is sold under the generic name oseltamivir, the report claimed and its sale has surged to about 533,100 units in the first 13 days of March on the Chinese e-commerce platforms Taobao and Tmall, it added quoting analytics tracking site Liandanlu.

The daily average volume jumped 129-fold from a year ago, data showed.

“People are more likely to panic following the massive Covid outbreak earlier,” Wang Ruizhe, a Shanghai-based healthcare analyst told Bloomberg, adding, “That combined with a relatively low stock of the antiviral led to a temporary supply-demand mismatch and price hikes.”

Read more: Japan parliament expels YouTuber MP Yoshikazu Higashitani. He never came to work

Hoarding the medicine betrays high levels of anxiety in China where hospitals were overwhelmed as Beijing unexpectedly lifted all of its Covid curbs at the end of 2022. To avoid a repeat of the Covid desperation, people in China are buying the flu medicines, Wang Ruizhe reiterated.

“It seems some people are hoarding the antiviral this time. The spread of flu among children is fanning anxiety among parents. The impact of the earlier Covid wave may have also fueled concern," Wang Ruizhe told Bloomberg.

Flu cases in China have been surging with the positivity rate being 42% in the week beginning March 5, up from 25% a week earlier, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
china
china
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out