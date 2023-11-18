close_game
close_game
News / World News / ‘Opportunity to learn’: NASA stands behind SpaceX after it loses contact with Starship

‘Opportunity to learn’: NASA stands behind SpaceX after it loses contact with Starship

ByHT News Desk
Nov 18, 2023 09:20 PM IST

The Starship spacecraft was successfully launched from the company's Starbase launch site in Texas, but contact was lost roughly 10 minutes after lift-off.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has congratulated Elon Musk-owned SpaceX over the launch of unmanned Starship spacecraft.

The spacecraft, designed for transporting astronauts to the moon and beyond, was successfully launched from the company's Starbase launch site near Boca Chica in Texas, but contact was lost roughly 10 minutes after lift-off. Follow LIVE updates here.

People watch as SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad in Texas on November 18.(Reuters)
People watch as SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad in Texas on November 18.(Reuters)

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that Spaceflight is a bold adventure demanding a can-do spirit and daring innovation and that today's test by SpaceX was an opportunity to learn and fly again.

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

“Spaceflight is a bold adventure demanding a can-do spirit and daring innovation. Today’s test is an opportunity to learn—then fly again. Together NASA and SpaceX will return humanity to the Moon, Mars & beyond,” Nelson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This was the second launch of Elon Musk's Starship rocket after its first flight in April ended after an explosion. SpaceX had initially scheduled the second launch of the Starship rocket on Friday, but delayed it by a day due to technical issues.

Starship launch: What exactly happened after the launch?

The two-stage rocket launched from SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica in Texas, reaching an altitude of about 55 miles (90 km) on its planned 90-minute space journey. However, the Super Heavy first stage booster, while successfully separating from its core stage, experienced an explosion over the Gulf of Mexico shortly after detachment.

Simultaneously, the primary Starship booster continued its trajectory into space. However, approximately 10 minutes into the flight, a SpaceX mission control broadcaster reported an abrupt loss of contact with the vehicle.

Speaking about the explosion SpaceX wrote on its official handle on X, “The booster experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly shortly after stage separation while Starship's engines fired for several minutes on its way to space…”

“With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary…” it added.

The US Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees commercial launch sites, confirmed a mishap occurred that "resulted in a loss of the vehicle," adding no injuries or property damage have been reported.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out