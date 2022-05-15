Outcry after Israel police beat mourners at funeral
Israel’s police chief on Saturday ordered a probe into the actions of officers at the funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, after they charged the procession and beat pallbearers, sparking global outrage.
Thousands of mourners packed Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday for the burial of the 51-year-old Al Jazeera reporter. Witnesses say the Palestinian-American was shot dead two days earlier by Israeli police during a raid in occupied West Bank, which Israel has denied.
Television footage showed pallbearers struggling to stop Abu Akleh’s casket from falling to the ground as baton-wielding police charged towards them, grabbing Palestinian flags.
“The Israel Police Commissioner in coordination with the Minister of Public Security has instructed that an investigation be conducted into the incident,” the police said in a statement.
They had coordinated funeral arrangements with the journalist’s family but “rioters tried to sabotage the ceremony and harm the police,” it said.
The US was “deeply troubled to see the images of Israeli police intruding into her funeral procession,” secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Friday.
The European Union condemned what it said was “unnecessary force” used by the Israeli police. On Saturday the foundation of late South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu said scenes of Israeli police attacking the pallbearers were “chillingly reminiscent” of what happened during the funerals of anti-apartheid activists.
In a rare, unanimous statement, the UN Security Council condemned the killing, calling for “an immediate, thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation,” diplomats said.
-
Russians are withdrawing from Kharkiv, says Ukraine
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after weeks of heavy bombardment, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland. An aide to Mariupol's mayor said between 150,000 and 170,000 civilians remain in the city, which had a prewar population of more than 400,000.
-
Turkey says open to talking with Finland, Sweden over NATO bid
Turkey voiced readiness Saturday to discuss Finland and Sweden's plans to join NATO, despite accusing them of harbouring "terrorist organisations".
-
Two years on, Cannes film festival prepares for ‘normal’ party
After the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was canceled by the pandemic and the 2021 edition was scaled back — even kisses were forbade on the red carpet — the lavish French Riviera cinema soiree is set to return with a festival that promises to be something like normal.
-
Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa swears in 4 cabinet ministers, all from his party
Sri Lanka's president swore in four new Cabinet ministers Saturday in an effort to ensure stability until a full cabinet is formed in the island nation engulfed in a political and economic crisis. In a move bring back stability, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reappointed five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday and swore in four cabinet ministers Saturday until a full cabinet is appointed. All four ministers belong to the president's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party.
-
Thousands expected to rally across US for abortion rights
The planned nationwide demonstrations are a response to leaked draft opinion showing the United States Supreme Court's conservative majority is considering overturning Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing abortion access nationwide. "We're done with attacks on abortion. We're marching TODAY to make our voices loud and clear," read a tweet from the Women's March, one of the groups behind the Bans Off Our Bodies protests.
