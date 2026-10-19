No threat found after bomb scare diverts Austrian Airlines flight carrying 57 from Tel Aviv to Sofia

All clear given after bomb threat diverts Austrian Airlines flight from Israel to Bulgaria - frame this headline differently with inputs from below information , make it punchy A bomb threat forced an Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv. (File/Reuters)

A bomb threat forced an Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv carrying 57 people to divert to the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, late on Sunday, though a search found no danger, the airline and Bulgaria's BTA news agency said.

"We confirm that there was a threat against flight OS82 on October 18, 2026, from Tel Aviv to Vienna (TLV to VIE), which made it necessary for the flight to make an intermediate landing in Sofia (SOF)," the airline said in a statement on Monday.

"During the search of the affected aircraft, the passengers, and the crew, no danger was identified," it said, adding that the flight continued from Sofia to Vienna with all passengers after reboarding.