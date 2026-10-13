Delta flight bomb threat: Plane arriving from New York evacuated after landing at Tel Aviv airport – what we know so far
A Delta flight arriving from New York was evacuated Tuesday, October 13, over a bomb threat after landing at Tel Aviv airport.
A Delta flight arriving from New York was evacuated Tuesday, October 13, over a bomb threat after landing at Tel Aviv airport. According to the Jerusalem Post, passengers were rushed into the terminal at Ben Gurion Airport. The plane was searched by investigators.
Was the threat real?
Authorities had received word that there was an explosive onboard. However, the threat turned out to be false after the Airbus A330 twin-jet plane was searched.
“The incident has ended with no unusual findings. Operations have returned to normal,” an Israel Airports Authority spokesperson told Ynet.
Also Read | Omani co-pilot joined flydubai for its Israel routes, planned to kill Indian captain in cockpit and crash flight into Ben Gurion airport
Delta operates a daily flight connecting JFK Airport and Tel Aviv. The plane that was searched left JFK just after 3:30 p.m. Monday and landed in Tel Aviv at around 8:30 a.m. local time.
It remains unclear how many passengers and crew were on board the flight during the incident.
The threat comes days after a flydubai co-pilot allegedly attacked his captain mid-flight. Omani national Hamam al-Hammami told investigators that he had planned to fly the aircraft to Tel Aviv before crashing into a building or another plane at Ben Gurion Airport, according to Channel 13 and News24.
Also Read | Love for flying, then a crash bid: flydubai co-pilot's chilling ‘not afraid of death’ confession
According to Israeli media reports, the suspect said he had also planned to kill Captain Smit Machchhar inside the locked cockpit and then take control of the plane. Channel 13 reported that the alleged plot had reportedly been in place before al-Hammami joined flydubai. Investigators were told he had selected the airline because it operated flights to Israel.
“I looked into which airline flies to Tel Aviv. That’s why I chose flydubai. I planned it even before I was accepted,” he said.
The suspect attacked Machchhar while the aircraft was over Jordan. Despite his injuries, Captain Machchhar reportedly managed to force open the cockpit door. Passengers entered the cockpit, restrained al-Hammami and helped regain control of the aircraft. Two off-duty pilots flew the plane to safety in Saudi Arabia.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now ordered a review of security arrangements for international flights into the country.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More