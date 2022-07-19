Outrage as woman groped on Pak street. Shocker caught on camera
A burqa-clad woman in Islamabad was harassed by an unidentified man who groped her from behind, the gruesome act caught on CCTV camera. The video shows a veiled woman walking on the street in Islamabad, with a man following her before he attacked her from behind, Geo TV reported.
Senior journalist Hamid Mir shared the tweet that posted the video, saying that the incident is a challenge for all men to find the culprit, punish him and make him a lesson for others.
Earlier, a video of several men harassing, attacking, and molesting a Turkish woman outside a Metro station in Pakistan had gone viral.
Last year, a TikToker alleged that she was attacked by hundreds of people in Lahore while filming a video on Pakistan's independence day last year. In her FIR, the woman alleged people tore her clothes and kept throwing her into the air while she and her companions tried to escape the mob.
Reports say that over 70 per cent of women are victims of harassment at the workplace in Pakistan and there seems to be no end to their plight, ANI reported.
According to White Ribbon Pakistan, an NGO working for women's rights, 4,734 women faced sexual violence between 2004 and 2016. The Pakistan government passed the "Protection against Harassment at the Workplace (Amendment Bill), 2022 and has amended the weaker provisions of the 2010 law.
Pakistan observes an increased ratio of overall working women in recent years but the country is grappling with the issue of psychological, physical and sexual harassment of women that impedes their safe mobility and prevents them from stepping outside to work.
Trump was bait in New York duo's alleged $27 million investment fraud
Two New York state residents were charged in a $27 million fraud in which they allegedly promised foreign nationals visas, big returns on investments and access to powerful politicians like then-President Donald Trump.
Elon Musk 'slow-walking' on lawsuit, says Twitter; Judge tests Covid+ve: Reports
With the corporate drama going a few notches higher, Elon Musk, the world's richest person, has been accused of trying to “slow-walk” Twitter's lawsuit over the termination of a $44 billion takeover deal earlier this month. Both the sides are set to present their arguments to a Delaware Court of Chancery judge on Tuesday. The $44 billion Twitter deal had created much buzz in the world of tech when it was sealed 10 weeks ago.
Russian shelling kills 6 in Donbas, EU defends sanctions on Moscow
Russian shelling of a town in eastern Ukraine on Monday killed six people, Kyiv said, as EU ministers meeting in Brussels insisted the pressure of Western sanctions on Moscow was working. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile appointed an acting security chief, having announced the suspension of senior law enforcement officials late on Sunday. Russia's troops have made gains in the eastern region of Donbas recently, capturing the sister cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.
US: 5 shot, hurt in Washington state Walmart amid altercation
A customer and an employee of a Walmart were shot and injured along with three young men that authorities said were involved in an altercation inside the store late Sunday, police said. The Seattle Times reported police received calls about shots being fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Injured in the shooting were a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and the three 19-year-old men allegedly involved in the altercation, police said.
Turkey warns it can ‘freeze’ Sweden, Finland's NATO process
Turkey can still “freeze” Sweden and Finland's membership in NATO unless the two countries take steps that meet Ankara's security demands, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. The Nordic countries' accession still needs to be approved by the parliaments of all 30 NATO members and Turkey's parliament could refuse to ratify the deal. Turkey accuses the two countries of being too lenient toward groups it considers to be national security threats.
