Outrage as woman groped on Pak street. Shocker caught on camera

A burqa-clad woman in Islamabad was harassed by an unidentified man who groped her from behind, the gruesome act caught on CCTV camera. The video shows a veiled woman walking on the street in Islamabad, with a man following her before he attacked her from behind, Geo TV reported.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir shared the tweet that posted the video, saying that the incident is a challenge for all men to find the culprit, punish him and make him a lesson for others.

Earlier, a video of several men harassing, attacking, and molesting a Turkish woman outside a Metro station in Pakistan had gone viral.

Last year, a TikToker alleged that she was attacked by hundreds of people in Lahore while filming a video on Pakistan's independence day last year. In her FIR, the woman alleged people tore her clothes and kept throwing her into the air while she and her companions tried to escape the mob.

Reports say that over 70 per cent of women are victims of harassment at the workplace in Pakistan and there seems to be no end to their plight, ANI reported.

According to White Ribbon Pakistan, an NGO working for women's rights, 4,734 women faced sexual violence between 2004 and 2016. The Pakistan government passed the "Protection against Harassment at the Workplace (Amendment Bill), 2022 and has amended the weaker provisions of the 2010 law.

Pakistan observes an increased ratio of overall working women in recent years but the country is grappling with the issue of psychological, physical and sexual harassment of women that impedes their safe mobility and prevents them from stepping outside to work.

