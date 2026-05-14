Over 1,700 passengers, crew confined in France after upset stomachs on British cruise ship spark concerns

French authorities on Wednesday confined more than 1,700 passengers and crew on a British cruise ship after an elderly passenger died and dozens suffered upset stomachs, health officials said. The British cruise ship Ambition is pictured, as French authorities have ordered 1,700 passengers and crew to stay on board due to a gastrointestinal illness outbreak, in Bordeaux, southwestern France, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Caroline Blumberg) (AP)

They insisted there was no connection with the hantavirus outbreak, suspected of killing three passengers on the Dutch MV Hondius cruise ship that set sail from Argentina, which has sparked international alarm.

Dozens suffered from upset stomachs aboard the Ambition — most of whose 1,233 passengers are from Britain or Ireland — which arrived in the western port of Bordeaux on Tuesday, with 514 crew members also on board.

One 92-year-old British passenger on the Ambition, run by the UK-based Ambassador Cruise Line company, had died of a heart attack, health authorities said. “At this stage, no link has been established with the gastroenteritis episode,” they added on Wednesday afternoon.

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Initial tests ruled out an outbreak of norovirus, a highly contagious form of gastroenteritis which causes vomiting and diarrhoea, but secondary tests were still underway, they added.

Food poisoning had not been excluded.

Seos Guilidhe, a 52-year-old from the Northern Irish capital Belfast, sent AFP a message via Facebook as he was “playing bingo”. “We are onboard with extra sanitation guidelines in place. It is not as bad as it was during Covid. People just going about as normal,” he wrote in the message, referring to lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are just waiting on test results coming back from the French government to see what the elder gentleman died from,” he added.

Passengers on board the Ambition showed peak symptoms on Monday when the ship was docked in Brest, the officials said.

The man in his nineties died before they arrived at the port in France’s northwestern Brittany region.