Over 200 killed, 1000 injured in Israel as Hamas launches terror attacks: Army
AFP |
Oct 08, 2023 02:15 AM IST
"Terrorists rampaged and broke into homes, massacring civilians," the army said, adding that more than 200 people were killed
The Israel death toll from the Hamas surprise attack Saturday has surged to more than 200, the army said, accusing the Palestinian militants of breaking into homes and "massacring civilians".
"Terrorists rampaged and broke into homes, massacring civilians," the army said, adding that more than 200 people were killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the assault that began at dawn.
