Over 200 killed, 1000 injured in Israel as Hamas launches terror attacks: Army

AFP
Oct 08, 2023

"Terrorists rampaged and broke into homes, massacring civilians," the army said, adding that more than 200 people were killed

The Israel death toll from the Hamas surprise attack Saturday has surged to more than 200, the army said, accusing the Palestinian militants of breaking into homes and "massacring civilians".

A young woman reacts as she speaks to Israeli rescuers in Tel Aviv, after a was hit by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip(AFP)
A young woman reacts as she speaks to Israeli rescuers in Tel Aviv, after a was hit by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip(AFP)

"Terrorists rampaged and broke into homes, massacring civilians," the army said, adding that more than 200 people were killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the assault that began at dawn.

Story Saved
