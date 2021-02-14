Over 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered: US CDC
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered over 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and delivered about 69.9 million doses.
The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on Friday, the agency had administered 48.4 million doses of the vaccines, and delivered about 69 million doses.
The agency said about 37.1 million people had received 1 or more doses while over 13 million people have got the second dose as of Saturday.
About 5.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered: US CDC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop alongside hedge fund managers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump 'morally responsible' for Capitol riot: McConnell after not-guilty vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guinea suffers first Ebola deaths since 2016
- Remy Lamah told AFP officials were "really concerned" about the deaths, the first since a 2013-2016 epidemic -- which began in Guinea -- left 11,300 dead across the region.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
- A two-thirds majority of the 100 senators was needed at Trump's impeachment trial for conviction, but it fell short in a 57-43 vote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump, after acquittal, says movement 'has only just begun'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US top court rejects bid by Ghosn's accused escape plotters to avoid extradition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK media watchdog fines Khalsa TV for violence, terror references
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closing arguments begins as Senate reaches deal to skip witnesses
- Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision means Trump is all but certain to be acquitted by the Senate of the charge of inciting an insurrection by his supporters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO experts want 'more data' from China on possible early Covid cases
- "There is a mix of frustration but also a mix of realistic expectations in terms of what is feasible under which time frame," he said, adding he hoped the requested data would be made available going forward.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Massive fire engulfs customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border, dozens hurt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump trial twist: Senate votes to call witnesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Senate votes to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Deep concerns' about WHO Covid-19 report from China: White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox