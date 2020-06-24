e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Oxford platform to accelerate Covid-19 tests into use

Oxford platform to accelerate Covid-19 tests into use

The 1.3-million pound ($1.6-million) research program seeks to bring together experts who are “highly experienced in evaluating diagnostic tests and generating the robust evidence required” for a test to be used in the U.K.’s National Health Service.

world Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:26 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
The Covid-19 National DiagnOstic Research and Evaluation Platform, or CONDOR, will create a single national route for evaluating new diagnostic tests in hospitals
The Covid-19 National DiagnOstic Research and Evaluation Platform, or CONDOR, will create a single national route for evaluating new diagnostic tests in hospitals(AP)
         

Oxford University said testing for coronavirus infection could become quicker and more accurate, following the launch of a multicenter national program of research to evaluate how new diagnostic tests perform in hospitals, general practices and care homes.

The Covid-19 National DiagnOstic Research and Evaluation Platform, or CONDOR, will create a single national route for evaluating new diagnostic tests in hospitals and in community healthcare settings, according to a statement on the university’s website on Wednesday.

The 1.3-million pound ($1.6-million) research program seeks to bring together experts who are “highly experienced in evaluating diagnostic tests and generating the robust evidence required” for a test to be used in the U.K.’s National Health Service.

Jointly led by the University of Oxford and the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, the program will put the many tests developed by the life sciences industry to either detect current coronavirus infection or to find out if someone has previously been infected through their paces in hospital, general practice, and care home environments.

tags
top news
China amps up pitch over Ladakh standoff, blames Delhi for violent face-off
China amps up pitch over Ladakh standoff, blames Delhi for violent face-off
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
1500 co-op banks with nearly Rs 5 lakh crore assets now under RBI’s charge
1500 co-op banks with nearly Rs 5 lakh crore assets now under RBI’s charge
Govt ‘unlocks’ space sector, says will promote and guide private players
Govt ‘unlocks’ space sector, says will promote and guide private players
Pilots on Pak plane that crashed were ‘discussing Covid-19 during landing’
Pilots on Pak plane that crashed were ‘discussing Covid-19 during landing’
Electricity bill worth Rs 50,000! Post-lockdown bills shock MP consumers
Electricity bill worth Rs 50,000! Post-lockdown bills shock MP consumers
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In