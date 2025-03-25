LONDON, - Two British air force engineers were on Tuesday fined and ordered to carry out unpaid work for drunkenly breaking a statue of Paddington Bear in half before stealing it in what a judge described as "an act of wanton vandalism". Paddington Bear statue vandalisers fined for criminal damage

Daniel Heath and William Lawrence, both 22, pleaded guilty to criminal damage of the statue on March 2 in Newbury in Berkshire, southern England, the home town of Paddington's creator Michael Bond.

The pair forcibly removed the front facade of the statue and carried it through the town to a taxi which took them back to their Royal Air Force base, Judge Sam Goozee said, adding that the statue needed 5,451 pounds of repairs.

Paddington, a much-loved children's literary character, has experienced a recent surge in popularity as a result of a successful series of movie adaptations, starring Ben Whishaw and Hugh Bonneville.

The bear even had tea with the late Queen Elizabeth in a pre-recorded comic sketch to mark her 70th year on the throne, in which she told Paddington she always kept the character's favourite marmalade sandwich in her ever-present handbag.

The judge told Heath and Lawrence as he sentenced them at Reading Magistrates' Court: "Paddington Bear is a beloved cultural icon with children and adults alike.

"He represents kindness, tolerance and promotes integration and acceptance in our society.

"His famous label attached to his duffle coat says 'please look after this bear'. On the night of March 2 2025, your actions were the antithesis of everything Paddington stands for."

Heath and Lawrence were both ordered to pay 2725 pounds compensation for the repairs and to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

