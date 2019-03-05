Pak minister sacked for anti-Hindu comments, says PTI. Then rubs it in

Pakistan Punjab’s information and culture minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has been removed from his ministry for making derogatory remarks against the Hindu community.

Chohan’s resignation was accepted by Pakistan Punjab’s chief minister Usman Buzdar.

A tweet on PTI’s official handle however stated that he had been “removed”.

“PTI Punjab government has removed Fayyaz Chohan from the post of Punjab Information Minister following derogatory remarks about the Hindu community. Bashing someone’s faith should not b a part of any narrative.Tolerance is the first & foremost pillar on which #Pakistan was built,” the tweet read.

Chohan, known to be a firebrand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader, had made his remarks on February 24 in Lahore in response to India’s statements against the Pulwama bombing of February 14 in which 40 CRPF jawans had died.

Soon after that, a video of his derisive remarks had gone viral on Monday with the hashtag #SackFayazchohan trending.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan had also reportedly taken note of Chohan’s remark.

Before his removal, the Pakistan prime minister’s special assistant on political affairs Naeemul Haque had also tweeted saying that the PTI party would not “tolerate this nonsense”.

“The derogatory and insulting remarks against the Hindu community by Fayyaz Chohan the Punjab Info Minister demand strict action. PTI govt will not tolerate this nonsense from a senior member of the govt or from anyone. Action will be taken after consulting the Chief Minister,” Haque wrote.

