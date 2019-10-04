e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Pak minister loses cool when asked to name 58 countries supporting them on Kashmir issue

During a talk show on Pakistan TV channel Express News, Qureshi was asked the question as he had repeatedly endorsed Khan’s statement that 58 countries had supported Islamabad on the Kashmir issue, reported Sputnik news agency.

world Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Islamabad
Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.(Reuters Photo)
         

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi lost his cool on being asked to name the 58 countries that Prime Minister Imran Khan commended for backing Islamabad on its stance on the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC.

During a talk show on Pakistan TV channel Express News, Qureshi was asked the question as he had repeatedly endorsed Khan’s statement that 58 countries had supported Islamabad on the Kashmir issue, reported Sputnik news agency.

“On whose agenda are you working?” Qureshi snapped at talk show host Javed Chaudhry. “Are you going to tell me or decide which countries have or have not supported Pakistan at the UN?... You may write whatever you want!”

On being again pressed for endorsing Khan’s comment on his own Twitter handle, Qureshi said, No! No! Show me the tweet I have written, not what Prime Minister Khan has written. You have said my tweet... show that to me. I want my tweet.”

Oddly still, after the minister was shown the tweet, Qureshi said he found nothing wrong in the tweet. “I stand by what I have said. What is so surprising in this....whose agenda are you following?

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 14:05 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News