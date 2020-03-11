e-paper
Home / World News / Pakistan Air Force F-16 crashes in Islamabad during national day parade rehearsals

Pakistan Air Force F-16 crashes in Islamabad during national day parade rehearsals

Pakistan Air Force said in statement, “rescue teams have been dispatched towards the site of the crash,” adding that “a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident”.

world Updated: Mar 11, 2020 12:42 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Islamabad
The US-built F-16 was taking part in rehearsals for a Pakistan Day air show.
The US-built F-16 was taking part in rehearsals for a Pakistan Day air show.(Reuters File Photo/Representative Image )
         

A Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed in the capital city of Islamabad on Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the air force said.

“We are ascertaining the losses,” the spokesman told Reuters by phone.

The US-built F-16 was taking part in rehearsals for a Pakistan Day air show and parade set to take place on March 23, according to a statement by the Pakistan Air Force.

“Rescue teams have been dispatched towards the site of the crash,” the statement said, adding that “a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident”.

