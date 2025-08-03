Pakistan checkpost attack: Cop, 3 militants killed as 50 terrorists strike

One law enforcement personnel and three terrorists were killed when a group of nearly 50 militants ambushed a police checkpost in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Sunday. Police retaliated, and in the exchange of fire, one policeman and three attackers were killed, and the rest managed to flee. (REUTERS)

Heavily armed terrorists attacked the Fateh Khel police checkpost in the Bannu district late Saturday night, police said.

According to DIG Bannu, a group of 40 to 50 terrorists had attacked the checkpost.

Police retaliated, and in the exchange of fire, one policeman and three attackers were killed, and the rest managed to flee. Two police constables were also injured in the attack.

Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack and paid tribute to the slain policeman.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Over the past few months, several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — including Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat, and Bajaur — have seen a series of militant attacks.

Last week, six law enforcement personnel were injured in a quadcopter attack on the Miryan police station in Bannu.

In July, three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Bannu, while another died in an encounter with police in the Malakand district.