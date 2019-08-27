Pakistan, China sign agreement to boost bilateral defence cooperation

world

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:53 IST

Pakistan and China on Monday signed an agreement to boost the bilateral defence cooperation and capacity building of the Pakistan Army.

The agreement was signed during Vice Chairman Central Military Commission (CMC) General Xu Qiliang’s visit to Pakistan’s army headquarters in Rawalpindi with a high level delegation.

“An MoU was signed for enhancement of defence cooperation and capacity building of Pakistan Army,” the Pakistan Army said.

General Xu held a one-on-one meeting with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa which was followed by the delegation level talks, the Pakistan Army said.

They also discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security, as well as avenues to enhance bilateral defence collaboration, the army said.

The visiting dignitary affirmed that China greatly values its time tested relations with Pakistan and is looking forward to further solidify this relation, it added.

They also exchanged views on the “situation in Jammu and Kashmir”, it said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated the State into two Union Territories on August 5.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of the Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text)

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 17:53 IST