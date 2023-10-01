News / World News / Pakistan cuts petrol prices by 8, slashes diesel by 11

Pakistan cuts petrol prices by 8, slashes diesel by 11

Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Oct 01, 2023 12:51 AM IST

Pakistan economic crisis: Petrol prices dropped by 8 rupees to 323.38 rupees a litre, while diesel prices dropped 11 rupees to 318.18 rupees a litre.

Pakistan on Saturday cut the prices of petrol and diesel from a record high, after two consecutive raises.

A worker holds a fuel nozzle to fills fuel in a car, after the government announced the increase of petrol and diesel prices, at petrol station in Karachi, Pakistan September 16, 2023.(REUTERS)
A worker holds a fuel nozzle to fills fuel in a car, after the government announced the increase of petrol and diesel prices, at petrol station in Karachi, Pakistan September 16, 2023.(REUTERS)

Petrol prices dropped by 8 rupees to 323.38 rupees a litre, while diesel prices dropped 11 rupees to 318.18 rupees a litre, according to a finance ministry statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out