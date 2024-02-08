Pakistan election today: Voting amid rising violence, economic crises

Pakistan will elect a new parliament on Thursday, amid militant attacks, economic crises and a significantly polarised political landscape. Being a parliamentary democracy, Pakistan will vote in the House Assembly and four state legislatures. A total of 44 political parties comprising 5,121 candidates are contesting in the federal legislature, whereas 12,695 candidates in state legislatures. Members of the polling staff set up a polling station for the Feb. 8 parliamentary elections, in Karachi, Pakistan. (AP)

The nation's 90,000 polling stations will be operational from 8am (0300 GMT) until 5pm, with security being ensured by over 650,000 army, paramilitary, and police personnel.

Several experts speculate that the outcome of the Parliamentary elections may not produce a definitive winner.

The primary competition is likely to occur between candidates supported by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which emerged victorious in the previous national election, and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) led by three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is viewed as the frontrunner. Additionally, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 35-year-old son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, has mounted a vigorous campaign, albeit as an outsider, in pursuit of the highest office.

Pakistan's Army, which is known to run the country, is expected to play a significant role in swaying the results in its favour. While the military maintains that it does not interfere in Pakistan's politics, it is widely known that the army has ruled Pakistan for a significant part of its democratic history.

Last week, PTI's founder Khan, who faces four criminal convictions, was issued three of them rendering him ineligible to participate in elections or assume public office. He was sentenced to three, 10, 14, and seven years, and is facing over 150 additional legal cases.

Analysts predict that the vote count from Pakistan's 128 million eligible voters will be low after the election campaign has been rigged by the army leading to the imprisonment of Khan.

Moreover, dozens of people have died in militant attacks in the weeks leading up to the polls. On Wednesday, two bombs exploded at the election office of an independent candidate in Pakistan's Balochistan province leading to the death of at least 28 people.

The nation is under heightened vigilance, with military personnel stationed at polling stations. Tens of thousands of troops and paramilitary forces have been assigned duty nationwide. Additionally, Pakistan announced the closure of its borders with Iran and Afghanistan for the day as a security measure.

Agencies urge for free and fair elections

Amnesty International has urged Pakistan to ensure that continuous Internet access is available throughout the polling on Thursday.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) also condemned the violence targeting political parties and has called on authorities to guarantee elections that are "free and fair".

The foreign ministry confirmed that 92 international election observers will be present during the polling, including delegates from the European Union and several foreign embassies. However, several rights groups have warned against anticipating a fair and transparent election.