IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Pakistan may impose smart lockdowns in coming days: Minister amid Covid-19 spike
A lone man walks past shops closed in Peshawar, Pakistan on Saturday. (AP Photo )
A lone man walks past shops closed in Peshawar, Pakistan on Saturday. (AP Photo )
world news

Pakistan may impose smart lockdowns in coming days: Minister amid Covid-19 spike

After reports began to circulate of a nationwide lockdown, Rasheed issued a video statement and said, "I did not say at all that a lockdown will begin on Monday."
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:56 PM IST

Following a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Pakistan government may impose strict restrictions and smart lockdowns in the coming days, but decision-makers will also take into account the impact of such a decision on the poor and working classes.

This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who had taken a Chinese vaccine tested Covid-19 positive.

It is possible the government may impose strict restrictions and smart lockdowns in the coming days, Geo News reported citing Pakistan Minister Rasheed as saying.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

According to sources, there is no plan for an immediate lockdown in Islamabad and that any decision in this regard can only be taken on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Geo News reported.

After reports began to circulate of a nationwide lockdown, Rasheed issued a video statement and said, "I did not say at all that a lockdown will begin on Monday. False reports attributed to me have been circulating."

He said that he had responded to various channels' beepers and had said that on Monday, in coronavirus hotspots, the NCOC "may consider smart lockdowns".

"I did not speak of a complete, nationwide lockdown at all. So I wish to say to everyone, this is a false report being circulated," Rasheed said.

He added that the decision, in any case, will be taken by the NCOC and does not fall under the purview of the interior ministry.

On Saturday, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio has been on the rise and jumped from 8 per cent a day earlier to nearly 10 per cent.

With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 623,135 and the active cases in the country stand at 27,188.

Additionally, the country lost 42 people to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death tally to 13,799.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo )
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo )
world news

Britain administers first Covid-19 vaccine dose to half of all adults

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Britain's government has said it is aiming to give at least one shot to everyone over 50 by mid-April, and to every adult by the end of July.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker receives the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Seoul.(AFP)
A medical worker receives the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Seoul.(AFP)
world news

UK vaccinated over half of its adult population. How other countries have fared?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • As of March 18, the United Kingdom has administered more than 28 million Covid-19 shots that include over 2 million fully vaccinated individuals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lone man walks past shops closed in Peshawar, Pakistan on Saturday. (AP Photo )
A lone man walks past shops closed in Peshawar, Pakistan on Saturday. (AP Photo )
world news

Pakistan may impose smart lockdowns in coming days: Minister amid Covid-19 spike

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:56 PM IST
After reports began to circulate of a nationwide lockdown, Rasheed issued a video statement and said, "I did not say at all that a lockdown will begin on Monday."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Violent rioters, loyal to Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP / File)
Violent rioters, loyal to Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP / File)
world news

Fallout from riot, coronavirus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • One newer congresswoman said it’s “heartbreaking” to see what has become of the institution she cherished, in the country she has taken an oath to defend from enemies foreign and domestic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Qurashi said divorced men would not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce.(Mohd Zakir/HT Photo/Representative Image)
Qurashi said divorced men would not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce.(Mohd Zakir/HT Photo/Representative Image)
world news

Saudi Arabia prohibits men from marrying women from Pak, 3 other nations: Report

ANI, Riyadh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Saudi men wishing to marry foreigners now face tougher regulations, says a report in Makkah daily quoting Makkah Police Director Major General Assaf Al-Qurashi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP)
world news

Erdogan ousts Central-Bank head, installs interest-rate ally

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Erdogan fired Governor Naci Agbal, who was appointed in November, and gave the job to Sahap Kavcioglu, according to a decree published after midnight on Saturday in the Official Gazette.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lloyd Austin is received by Rajnath Singh, India's defence minister, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
Lloyd Austin is received by Rajnath Singh, India's defence minister, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
world news

Discussed India's planned purchase of Russian air defence systems, says Austin

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Austin is making the first visit by a top member of Biden's administration to India as part of efforts to forge an alliance of countries seeking to push back against China's assertiveness in the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration (REUTERS)
world news

Twitter plans to review its policies for world leaders

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The organization additionally said that it will counsel 'human rights experts, civil society organizations, and academics from all over the globe in this regard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Princess Diana holds Prince Harry during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace, Spain, August 9, 1988.(Reuters File Photo)
Britain's Princess Diana holds Prince Harry during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace, Spain, August 9, 1988.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Princess Diana’s death left a ‘huge hole’ inside me, says Prince Harry

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 alongside her partner, Dodi Fayed, and driver, Henri Paul, while being chased by paparazzi on motorcycles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We have the possibility to ban planned exports,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
“We have the possibility to ban planned exports,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

EU threatens AstraZeneca with export ban

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • The European Commission said Saturday that AstraZeneca in particular could face export bans to countries outside the EU if it didn’t quickly deliver the promised amount of vaccines to the 27-nation bloc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China US have put aside their quarrel on virus origins to sign a trade deal.(afp)
China US have put aside their quarrel on virus origins to sign a trade deal.(afp)
world news

China says it will discuss climate, other issues with US

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • The two countries feuded over journalist visas and consulates during the Trump administration, and climate change is seen as one area where they may be able to cooperate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said the shooter got away. The investigation is ongoing.(Representational image / GETTY)
Police said the shooter got away. The investigation is ongoing.(Representational image / GETTY)
world news

1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting: Police

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:42 PM IST
  • The extent of the injuries to the other five people range from stable to critical condition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This month, Saudi Arabia intercepted a barrage of drones targeting its oil infrastructure.(REUTERS / File)
This month, Saudi Arabia intercepted a barrage of drones targeting its oil infrastructure.(REUTERS / File)
world news

Missiles in Aramco attacks were made in Iran: Saudi Arabia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • The Houthis said earlier Friday they struck an Aramco refinery in the Saudi capital using six bomb-laden drones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some countries including Germany and France this week reversed their decision to temporarily pause use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
Some countries including Germany and France this week reversed their decision to temporarily pause use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
world news

Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after administering AstraZeneca shot

Reuters, Copenhagen
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
  • The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen, said that one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The technology, which relies on a magnetic docking plate, targets the removal of satellites yet to be launched.(Astroscale)
The technology, which relies on a magnetic docking plate, targets the removal of satellites yet to be launched.(Astroscale)
world news

Launch of Astroscale spacecraft for debris removal demo using magnets postponed

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • Nasa said in its January report that at least 26,000 pieces of space junk that are the size of a softball or larger could destroy a satellite on impact.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP