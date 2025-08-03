Pakistan monsoon death toll reaches 299; NDMA warns of more rain

The death toll from rain-related incidents in Pakistan has climbed to 299, up from 234 earlier, according to Dawn, citing figures from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of more rain and storms in the north and central regions from August 4 to 7(AP)

The monsoon, which began in late June, continues to cause extensive damage across the country, Dawn reported, quoting NDMA data shared by the state-run PTV News.

These seasonal rains, which usually last from June to September, are crucial for replenishing water supplies and providing some relief from the extreme summer heat. However, Pakistan is already grappling with a severe water crisis.

At the same time, the rains often trigger deadly floods, landslides and large-scale displacement, particularly in densely populated areas or regions with poor drainage infrastructure.

Death toll mounting

The NDMA now reports that 299 people have died due to floods and heavy rainfall. Among the dead are 140 children, 102 men and 57 women.

A further 715 people have been injured since 26 June, including 239 children, 204 women and 272 men.

The flooding has also devastated homes and livestock. The NDMA states that 1,676 houses have been damaged, of which 562 were completely destroyed. Around 428 animals have also died.

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing. Since late June, 2,880 people have been evacuated from affected areas. Authorities have distributed 13,466 relief items, including 1,999 tents, 958 blankets, 569 quilts, 1,282 kitchen sets, 1,163 food packs, 1,122 hygiene kits, 2,170 tarpaulins, 146 dewatering pumps, and various other supplies.

More rain likely in north, central Pakistan from August 4

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain and storms in the northern and central regions from August 4 to 7. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad are expected to be affected, while rainfall in Gilgit-Baltistan is likely to begin on August 5.

Balochistan is expected to remain mostly hot and humid, though some rainfall is possible in the northeast and south on August 6, according to Dawn. Sindh is also likely to stay largely hot and humid, with light rain expected along the coast.