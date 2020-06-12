e-paper
Pakistan opposition chief Shahbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

PML-N blamed Shahbaz Sharif’s Covid-19 infection on frequent court appearances that he had to make. Sharif had appeared before the National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering investigation.

world Updated: Jun 12, 2020 03:16 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Shahbaz Sharif, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has isolated himself at home.
Shahbaz Sharif, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has isolated himself at home. (@CMShehbaz/Twitter)
         

Pakistan’s leader of opposition Shahbaz Sharif has tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson of his PML-N party said on Thursday.

Sharif has isolated himself at home, Marriyum Aurangzeb added. PML-N blamed the infection on frequent court appearances that he had to make. Sharif had appeared before the National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering investigation. He had also appeared before the Lahore High Court to obtain a pre-arrest bail in similar cases. He had repeatedly refused to appear before NAB citing health reasons. In a statement, he said: “It has been widely reported in the media that some NAB officials have tested positive for Covid-19. Please appreciate I am a cancer survivor and 69 years old.”

