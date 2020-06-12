Pakistan opposition chief Shahbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

world

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 03:16 IST

Pakistan’s leader of opposition Shahbaz Sharif has tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson of his PML-N party said on Thursday.

Sharif has isolated himself at home, Marriyum Aurangzeb added. PML-N blamed the infection on frequent court appearances that he had to make. Sharif had appeared before the National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering investigation. He had also appeared before the Lahore High Court to obtain a pre-arrest bail in similar cases. He had repeatedly refused to appear before NAB citing health reasons. In a statement, he said: “It has been widely reported in the media that some NAB officials have tested positive for Covid-19. Please appreciate I am a cancer survivor and 69 years old.”