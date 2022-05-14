Pakistan police resort to tear gas, baton-charge PTI workers: Report
In a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has hit the street against the ouster of the Imran Khan-led government, Pakistani authorities resorted to tear gas and baton-charge the party workers who were preparing for a rally in Sialkot on Saturday morning, according to local media.
Dawn newspaper, citing PTI's tweet, said that multiple party members, including leader Usman Dar, had been taken into custody ahead of the rally scheduled to be held later in the day.
Citing television footage, the Pakistani newspaper reported that police personnel were seen dismantling structures erected for the rally while clouds of tear gas were also seen in the footage.
Also read: Denied visa, harassed Hindu family from Pakistan reaches Barmer via Nepal
According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Hasan Iqbal, who was present at the rally venue, the local Christian community had objected to holding the public meeting on the ground, saying that it was their property.
"As you know we are right now standing on a ground that belongs to the Christian community. They had filed a writ (petition) in the High Court, asking that no political rally be held on the grounds," Iqbal said, adding that the court then directed the Sialkot deputy commissioner to listen to both parties and decide the case.
On Friday, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded the date of the next general elections in the country.
Addressing a power show in Attock on Thursday, Khan urged people to unite with the PTI for a long march aiming toward an "independent Pakistan". He declared that he was prepared to face any consequences that come his way, be it getting killed or being arrested, reported Ary News.
"Send your families if you cannot participate yourself due to the fear of losing your jobs," stated the ousted Pakistan Prime Minister in his address to government employees.
Also read: Pak-based Jaish behind the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat
Earlier, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the Mianwali rally, said that the public march of millions of nationals cannot be stopped by anyone, including Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and even the newly-elected Prime Minister PM Shehbaz Sharif. Imran Khan is also likely to be booked for using 'filthy' language in public meetings against national institutions.
In these circumstances, it is quite evident that a large scale clash would be hard to avoid. To contain the probable situation, the incumbent Pakistan government would go for massive arrests of PTI leaders and activists in the backdrop of the preparations for the protest and long march.
-
In a haze of disinfectant, China struggles with invisible enemy
Leaving a fine mist of disinfectant in their wake, China's hazmat-clad health workers are cleaning homes, roads, parcels and even people -- but more than two years into the pandemic, experts say it is a futile measure against Covid-19. Personal possessions and home furnishings lie amid clouds of cleanser, the images show -- while in other cases the targets are city streets, walls and parks. The odds have not deterred China's disinfectant sprayers.
-
I have ‘blocked’ numbers of those in establishment: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has claimed that the establishment is calling him but he has blocked their numbers and will not speak to anyone until a date for the general election is announced, contending that dropping an atom bomb on the country would be better than having "criminals" at the helm of the government. Khan said that he has "blocked their numbers".
-
Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement in schools
Colombian schools can drop the mandatory use of face masks in enclosed spaces if they meet the criteria starting on May 16, in light of the favorable COVID-19 epidemiological situation over the past two weeks, the Ministry of Health announced Friday. Read: Why India must come clean on Covid-19 deaths HGerson Bermont, director of Promotion and Prevention of the Health Ministryalso pointed out that only 42.2 percent of children in Colombia are fully vaccinated.
-
Protesters demand arrest of former Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa over attack
Protesters attacked earlier this week by supporters of Sri Lanka's government demanded Friday that the newly appointed prime minister arrest his predecessor for allegedly instigating the attack against them as they were calling for The president's brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation. Nine people were killed and more than 200 wounded. “If he is truly on the side of the people,” he should have Mahinda Rajapaksa arrested, said a 43-year-old teacher, Wimal Jayasuriya.
-
'May have 2 buy Twitter now': Does Elon Musk have a new 'rival'?
Elon Musk has a new 'rival' in his attempt to buy Twitter after American rapper Snoop Dogg declared 'may have to buy Twitter now' on Friday. Snoop Dogg's tweet (it was a joke, wasn't it?) The rapper's new 'board of directors' made for interesting reading too! "Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC."
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics