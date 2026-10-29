Over 40,000 DHS employees' details leaked by hackers; undercover agents exposed
Data on over 40,000 DHS employees was released, including details of officials working in sensitive fields like surveillance and human intelligence.
Details of thousands of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents were leaked in a major hack on Wednesday. Leak website Distributed Denial of Secrets said that it had released data on over 40,000 DHS employees, including details on officials working in sensitive fields like surveillance and human intelligence.
The data was reportedly accessed from the Okta sign-on service the DHS uses. However, the company told Reuters that it does not have any indication of their data or systems being compromised.
The DHS, in a statement, noted it was “aware of a potential breach and is actively working to address the situation swiftly and effectively.” The federal agency said it was working to ensure staff were adequately protected and would inform the public as and when “more information is available.”
What does the DHS leaked data contain?
The DHS data contains names, phone numbers and email addresses of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees. It also includes these details for employees of the Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and other agencies under the DHS umbrella.
Job titles and email groups were also part of the leaked data, and it showed which agents were assigned to special operations, undercover work, surveillance jobs, and computer forensics.
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As per Reuters, in many cases, the data tracked information that was already available on DHS employees' LinkedIn profiles. However, in other instances, the data revealed nonpublic information about internal DHS organization charts or programs or operations that had remained previously undisclosed.
Series of hacks on US federal agencies
The DHS data leak is the latest in a series of hacks carried out against US federal agencies. In September, ShinyHunters claimed they'd accessed a massive trove of data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which included sensitive job details as well as medical information of thousands of staffers.
Just last week, the Defense Department was hit with a class action lawsuit after a breach exposing data on millions of current and ex-military personnel.
Distributed Denial of Secrets co-founder Emma Best said, in a statement, that the hacktivist and journalist "maia arson crimew" had developed a search tool for the data and that the public could browse it. Best also said that the tool would “replace anonymity with accountability”. The aim reportedly is to empower journalists, guide public records requests and boost congressional oversight, as per a Reuters report.
The disclosure reportedly draws on information obtained by an entity known as Department of Peace. They stated DHS employees "have our information, so it's only fair that we have theirs" and added that it hoped this data “can be used to limit further harm by the DHS and supports all efforts in that direction,” Reuters reported.
The Department of Peace had in March taken responsibility for hacking the DHS and posting documents which were related to contracts with outside vendors.
(With Reuters inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More