Reward for escaped Tennessee prison inmate Jacob Morley increased to $15,000 as he remains on the run

The reward for information leading to the arrest of Jacob Allen Morley, a Tennessee inmate who escaped from prison while serving a life sentence, has been increased to $15,000, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed on Wednesday, October 28. The TBI had previously offered a $2,500 reward of its own. Reward for escaped Tennessee prison inmate Jacob Morley increased to $15,000 (ennessee Department of Correction/Facebook)

While the Tennessee Governor’s Office tacked on an additional $7,500, the U.S. The Marshals Service went on to add another $5,000.

Latest update on the case The TBI said in its most recent update that a vehicle Morley stole has been found, but the 28-year-old inmate remains missing.

“The vehicle stolen by escaped inmate Jacob Allen Morley early Monday morning in Lake County was found abandoned early this morning in Marion, Illinois,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Facebook. “Morley’s whereabouts remain unknown, and locating him continues to be an urgent priority for law enforcement. Public safety is our top concern. We are working around the clock with our local, state, and federal partners to track down Morley as quickly as possible.”

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“If you see Morley, do not approach him — call 911 at once,” it added.

Why was Jacob Morley in prison and how did he escape? Morley was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in 2025 of murdering Cody Birchfield three years ago. Along with the first-degree murder conviction, he was also found guilty of burglary, vandalism, tampering with evidence and evading arrest.

The Tennessee Department of Correction said that Morley escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee, on Sunday, October 25. Prison staff found he was unaccounted for around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and immediately conducted an emergency count and search of the facility, according to a Tennessee Department of Correction statement shared with Fox News Digital.

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Morley was seen on security video Monday, October 26, breaching a fence while in prison clothing. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

The bureau said in a release that Morley “has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list, and a reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to his arrest.”

Anyone with any information about Morley’s whereabouts is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND immediately, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.