Pakistan ranked most polluted country in 2025, shows Swiss air quality report

Pakistan was ranked the world's smoggiest country in 2025, with concentrations of hazardous small particles known as PM2.5 up to 13 times higher than the recommended World Health Organization level, research showed on Tuesday. The world's top 25 most polluted cities were all in India, Pakistan and China. (Reuters/Representative File Image)

Swiss air quality monitoring firm IQAir said in its annual report that 13 countries and territories kept average PM2.5 levels at the WHO standard of less than 5 micrograms per cubic metre last year, up from seven in 2024.

Following are some of the findings of the report: