Pakistan remains on grey list of FATF

The Financial Action Task Force kept Pakistan on the grey list on Thursday after its three-day plenary session ended.

“Pakistan remains under increased monitoring (grey list). The Pakistan government has two concurrent action plans, with a total of 34 action plan items. It has now addressed or largely addressed 30 of the items,” Dr Marcus Pleyer, the FATF president, said.

Pakistan has been asked by FATF to demonstrate ‘an increase in investigations and prosecutions' and to ensure that 'proceeds of crime continue to be restrained and confiscated in line with its risk profile, including working with foreign counterparts to trace, freeze, and confiscate assets.’

Pakistan was placed on Paris-based FATF's grey list for gaps in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes in June 2018. The FATF gave Pakistan three months in June this year to fulfil the remaining conditions by October.

The FATF also placed Turkey under surveillance and said there are serious offences remaining regarding the nation’s control over financial operations, news agency AFP reported.

