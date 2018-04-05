Pakistan’s National Security Committee to raise issue of rights violation in Kashmir

Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday resolved to raise the issue of alleged rights violations in Kashmir at both bilateral and multilateral fora.

The NSC, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, condemned the recent violence in the valley and “incessant use” of pellet guns against protesters and funeral processions, a statement said.

The Committee reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of Kashmir.

The Committee decided to raise the issue at both bilateral and multilateral fora, the statement said.