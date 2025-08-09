Pakistani influencer defends husband who threatened to rape air hostess

The wife of Salman Iftikhar, the executive recently sentenced for threatening a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant, has come forward to defend her husband, attributing his actions to mental health struggles. Abeer Iftikhar, social media influencer from Pakistan.(Instagram-abeeriftekhar)

Abeer Rizvi, a social media influencer based in Pakistan, shared her thoughts on Instagram days after Iftikhar was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his behaviour during a flight in 2023.

“Mental health is not a joke. Behind every story, there’s pain you don’t see,” Rizvi wrote on Instagram. “Before judging, try understanding. Be kind. Be human,” she added.

Iftikhar, the founder of recruitment firm Staffing Match, was travelling from London to Lahore with his wife and their three children when he became intoxicated and disruptive on February 7, 2023, reported The New York Post.

During the flight’s first meal service, Iftikhar allegedly drank champagne in front of his children and behaved in a disorderly manner, including reaching over the counter to take ice with his hands, which led cabin crew to ask him to return to his seat, the report added.

When asked to comply, Iftikhar launched into a tirade against flight attendants, making racist and threatening remarks, and later identified the hotel where the lead flight attendant, Angie Walsh, was staying, issuing further threats.

According to the Mirror, he said she “will be dead,” and added, “The floor of your hotel will be blown up and it will disappear. You will be dragged by your hair from your room and gang-raped and set on fire.”

The report said that the officials managed to calm Iftikhar, and he was allowed to leave the flight in Pakistan without police involvement.

Iftikhar was arrested at his home in England in March 2024. Following his arrest, his company, Staffing Match reportedly went bankrupt, owing $22.8 million.

During his court hearing, Iftikhar admitted to making threats and racially harassing Walsh but denied harassment charges related to a physical altercation with a male flight attendant.

Walsh testified that the incident left her traumatised and forced her to take 14 months off work.

“I am a strong, brave, happy stewardess, and loved my job,” she said in a victim impact statement. “I have flown with Virgin Atlantic for 37 years and faced many challenges, but this incident broke me,” she added.

Virgin Atlantic praised Walsh for her courage in speaking out. The New York Post quoted a spokesperson saying, “The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority, and we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive or abusive behaviour on board. We support Angie fully and commend her bravery.”

Salman Iftikhar’s wife, Abeer Rizvi, has not publicly commented on his jail sentence.