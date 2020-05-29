e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pakistan to resume international flight operations: Civil Aviation Authority

Pakistan to resume international flight operations: Civil Aviation Authority

Pakistan has largely rolled back its lockdown measures and resumed domestic flights this month despite a rise in the rate of coronavirus infections.

world Updated: May 29, 2020 17:45 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Islamabad
Some airlines received exemptions during the closure to enable international repatriation flights in and out of Pakistan.
Some airlines received exemptions during the closure to enable international repatriation flights in and out of Pakistan.(AP)
         

Pakistan will allow international flights to resume, an aviation official said on Friday, after largely closing its airspace to commercial flights since March to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Both national and foreign airlines shall be allowed to operate from all international airports of Pakistan with exception of Gwadar and Turbat,” said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Senior Joint Secretary at the Civil Aviation Authority in a statement, adding that flights would be allowed from Saturday.

Pakistan has largely rolled back its lockdown measures and resumed domestic flights this month despite a rise in the rate of coronavirus infections. Some airlines received exemptions during the closure to enable international repatriation flights in and out of Pakistan.

tags
top news
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
‘Railways running Corona Express trains, not Shramik Specials’: CM Mamata
‘Railways running Corona Express trains, not Shramik Specials’: CM Mamata
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In