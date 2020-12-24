e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Daniel Pearl case: Pakistan court orders immediate release of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh

Daniel Pearl case: Pakistan court orders immediate release of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh

He is one of the three terrorists freed by India in 1999 in exchange for the passengers of a hijacked airliner, declaring his detention in connection with the abduction and murder of journalist Daniel Pearl null and void

world Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 13:13 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad
Imtiaz Ahmad
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Omar Saeed Sheikh.
Omar Saeed Sheikh.(AP File)
         

A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the immediate release of Omar Saeed Sheikh, one of the three terrorists freed by India in 1999 in exchange for the passengers of a hijacked airliner, declaring his detention in connection with the abduction and murder of journalist Daniel Pearl null and void.

The Sindh high court said the detention orders for Sheikh and three other accused in the case were null and void. While ordering their release, the court said their names should be put on a no-fly list so that they couldn’t leave Pakistan.

“These men have been rotting in jail for 18 years without committing any crime,” the presiding judge observed.

Also Read: Maryam Nawaz lashes at Pak PM, asks why he assumed office when wasn’t prepared

In April, the high court had heard the appeals of Sheikh, Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib 18 years after they were sentenced and acquitted Sheikh, Saqib and Naseem.

It commuted Sheikh’s death sentence to seven years in prison and fined him Rs2 million. Sheikh has spent 18 years on death row and his seven-year sentence for kidnapping was counted in the time already served.

However, the federal government issued a preventive detention order for a period of 90 days under which the four men continued to remain in custody.

The first notification was issued the day the men were acquitted and a second three months after they completed their initial detention period. It is not clear what line of action the federal government will take now, but it has opposed the release of Sheikh and the other accused in the past.

Daniel Pearl, 38, was South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching links between militants in Pakistan and Richard C Reid, known as the “shoe bomber” for trying to detonate a bomb while on a flight from Paris to Miami in 2001. Pearl was later killed by his captors in Karachi.

Sheikh, a British citizen of Pakistani origin, was freed by India along with Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar and terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar in exchange for passengers of Indian Airlines flight IC-814, which was hijacked by a group of Pakistani terrorists from Kathmandu to Kandahar in December 1999.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
Farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President, detained
Farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President, detained
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
Delhi govt tells HC: Reservation of Covid-19 beds being reduced to 60% from 80% in 33 pvt hospitals
Delhi govt tells HC: Reservation of Covid-19 beds being reduced to 60% from 80% in 33 pvt hospitals
‘Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati University essence of self-reliant India’: PM
‘Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati University essence of self-reliant India’: PM
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In