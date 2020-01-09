e-paper
Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / World News / Pakistani woman declared dead, comes back to life at funeral bath

Pakistani woman declared dead, comes back to life at funeral bath

Rasheeda Bibi was admitted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi where the doctors pronounced her dead and also issued a death certificate.

world Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
The woman is now undergoing treatment at the same public hospital in Karachi.
The woman is now undergoing treatment at the same public hospital in Karachi.(Reprsentative Photo/Getty Images)
         

In a bizarre incident, a 50-year-old woman pronounced dead by a hospital in Pakistan “came back to life” at her funeral bath, according to a media report on Thursday.

Rasheeda Bibi was admitted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi where the doctors pronounced her dead and also issued a death certificate, the Express Tribune reported.

The woman “miraculously came back to life while being given her funeral bath on Wednesday”, it said.

“Her body had been shifted to the morgue and we had started giving her a funeral bath when a woman present in the room noticed her limbs moving. We then hurriedly checked her pulse to find out that she was still breathing,” Rasheeda’s daughter-in-law Shabana was quoted as saying by the report.The woman is now undergoing treatment at the same public hospital.

