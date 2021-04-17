Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 16,000

Pakistan's death toll from the coronavirus has reached 16,094 after 112 more people died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. It also marked the fifth straight day the country reported more than 100 daily fatalities, reported Dawn.

Pakistan's total number of recoveries from the coronavirus has risen to 654,956 after 4,181 more people recovered from the virus.

According to the government's Covid-19 portal, 4,149 patients are in critical condition, reported Dawn.

Punjab has reported 2,837 new coronavirus cases, up from 2,732 a day earlier, and 62 more deaths. This has taken the provincial tally of cases to 264,010 and the death toll to 7,333 -- the highest in Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Covid-19 case tally has risen to 104,480 after 1,061 more infections were detected in the province in the last 24 hours. The province also recorded 36 additional fatalities, taking its death toll to 2,832.

Meanwhile, Balochistan reported 98 new coronavirus cases and one more death. The province's caseload has risen to 20,760 while the total number of fatalities stands at 223, reported Dawn.

The countrywide breakdown of deaths is as follows - Punjab: 7,333; Sindh: 4,544; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 2,832; Balochistan: 223; Islamabad: 631; and Gilgit Baltistan: 103.

