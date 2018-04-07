 Palestinian journalist shot by Israeli troops dies: Ministry | world news | Hindustan Times
Palestinian journalist shot by Israeli troops dies: Ministry

A photographer with the Gaza-based Ain Media agency was hit during clashes along the border.

world Updated: Apr 07, 2018 12:54 IST
Demonstrators assist an injured Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja during clashes with Israeli security forces following a protest near the border with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 6, 2018.
Demonstrators assist an injured Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja during clashes with Israeli security forces following a protest near the border with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 6, 2018. (AFP Photo)

A Palestinian journalist shot by Israeli forces during clashes along the Gaza border has died, the health ministry in the Strip said on Saturday.

Yasser Murtaja, a photographer with the Gaza-based Ain Media agency, was hit during clashes on Friday, the ministry said.

An AFP photograph taken after he was wounded showed Murtaja wearing a press vest as he received treatment.

The Israeli army declined to comment, saying it was reviewing the incident.

The Gaza health ministry also announced the death of another man, 20-year-old Hamza Abdel Aal, saying he was shot east of Al-Bureij in central Gaza.

The deaths brought the number of Palestinians killed during Fridays clashes to nine after thousands gathered along the border for the second week in a row.

Some Palestinians burned mounds of tyres and threw stones at Israeli soldiers over the border fence, who responded with tear gas and live fire.

At least 491 Palestinians were injured by shooting, the health ministry said.

