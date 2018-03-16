 Palestinian ramming attack kills two Israelis in West Bank: Report | world news | Hindustan Times
Palestinian ramming attack kills two Israelis in West Bank: Report

The incident took place near the Jewish settlement of Mevo Dotan, west of the Palestinian town of Jenin, Army Radio said.

world Updated: Mar 16, 2018 22:58 IST
An injured Palestinian medic is evacuated during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in West Bank on Friday.
An injured Palestinian medic is evacuated during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in West Bank on Friday. (Reuters Photo)

A Palestinian motorist rammed and killed two Israelis and injured at least one other person in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Israeli radio said, an incident the Israeli military described as a deliberate attack that targeted its troops.

The motorist was detained shortly after and was being treated for light injuries, it said without detailing how the injuries were caused.

The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the reported casualties or elaborate on their identities. It said on Twitter that the driver had carried out “a terrorist ramming attack against an (army) unit that was on a road-protection mission”.

Car-ramming attacks have been used by Palestinians against Israelis in violence that has surged in 2015 but has been on a lower ebb in recent months.

