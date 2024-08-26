Pavel Durov detention in France may extend. What Telegram said? How Russia reacted? Top Updates

Telegram chief Pavel Durov, a 39-year-old billionaire often referred to as "Russia's Mark Zuckerberg," was arrested at Le Bourget airport near Paris on Saturday after arriving on a private jet from Azerbaijan. Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

French local media reported that the Russian-born CEO was still in custody on Monday and could be held for up to four days.

What Telegram said?

"Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe," Telegram said. "It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform," the Dubai headquartered social media said in a short statement on Monday.

"We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all," it added.

How France's Macron reacted?

In France’s first public comment on the arrest, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that his country “is deeply committed” to freedom of expression.

But, he added in the X post, “freedoms are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life, to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights.”

He said it “is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter.”

How Russia reacted to Telegram founder's arrest?

"We do not know concretely what Durov is accused of. We have not heard any official declaration on this subject," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Before saying anything, we need to wait for the situation to become clearer... Without that, it would be inappropriate to comment," he said.

Mysterious life of Pavel Durov

• Pavel Durov, born in Soviet Leningrad and a graduate of St Petersburg State University, founded Telegram after leaving Russia in 2014. He left the country due to his refusal to shut down opposition communities on his VK social media platform, which he later sold.

• Telegram, an encrypted messaging app with nearly 1 billion users, is highly influential in Russia, Ukraine, and former Soviet republics. It ranks among the top social media platforms globally.

• In 2021, Durov has dual French and United Arab Emirates citizenship. He obtained French citizenship through a special procedure for high-profile foreigners, despite not having lived in France. He also reportedly holds citizenship in Russia and St. Kitts and Nevis.

