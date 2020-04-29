Permanent UK residency for kin of infected medical staff who die

world

The Boris Johnson government on Wednesday announced year-long free extension in the visa period for more workers engaged in health and social sector, besides granting permanent residence to family members of those who pass away after contracting deadly infection coronavirus.

The Home Office earlier announced the one-year free visa extension for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff; it has now been extended to midwives, radiographers, social workers and pharmacists. Several professionals of Indian origin are likely to benefit from the extension.

Home secretary Priti Patel also announced that those granted one-year extension will not be required to pay the controversial immigration health surcharge of 400 pounds per person per year. Levying the surcharge on medical staff is under review.

The extension is for nearly 3,000 people whose visas expired or are due to expire between March 31 and October 1. Over 100 doctors, nurses and other health professionals have passed away after contracting the virus, including several Indian origin doctors.

Patel said: “We are incredibly grateful to all overseas health and care workers fighting this invisible enemy. These extensions will be automatic, free and include exemption from the Immigration Health Surcharge”.

She also confirmed that family members and dependants of healthcare workers who pass away as result of contracting the virus will be offered immediate indefinite leave to remain.