Home / World News / Pervez Musharraf buried in Karachi; PM, prez, army chief did not attend funeral

Pervez Musharraf buried in Karachi; PM, prez, army chief did not attend funeral

world news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 10:41 PM IST

Pakistan's former President Musharraf buried at the Army Graveyard in Karachi, a day after a special plane transported his body to his hometown.

In this photo released by Inter Services Public Relations, military officials and others attend funeral prayer of Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf, in Karachi, Pakistan.(AP)
In this photo released by Inter Services Public Relations, military officials and others attend funeral prayer of Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf, in Karachi, Pakistan.(AP)
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf, a key U.S. ally in the campaign against al Qaeda following the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, was buried in his hometown of Karachi on Tuesday.

Musharraf, a former four-star general who seized power after a 1999 military coup, died on Sunday in hospital in Dubai, where he had been living in self-imposed exile since 2016, after suffering a rare organ disease. He was 79. ALSO READ: Beyond the news: Pervez Musharraf, a dictator with democratic pretence

The funeral was held at Malir Cantonment's Polo Ground, a day after a special plane transported his body to his hometown. He was buried at the Army Graveyard in Karachi.

Musharraf was a controversial figure in Pakistan, which he ruled for a decade.

He was credited with attracting foreign investment to Pakistan, which saw the strongest economic growth in nearly 30 years during his rule, and enjoyed the support of the military and Pakistanis who backed his crackdown against militant groups.

But Musharraf was also renowned for his heavy-handed approach to dissent, which included arresting rivals such as current prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and the imposing of an almost six-week long state of emergency in which he suspended the constitution and censored the media.

After the 9/11 attacks, Musharraf joined what Washington called its war on terror, giving U.S. forces ground and air access into landlocked Afghanistan to chase down al Qaeda militants.

This decision contradicted Pakistan's long-standing support for the Taliban, who still controlled Afghanistan until their ouster in late 2001, and made Musharraf a target for domestic militant groups. He survived at least four assassination attempts.

Musharraf was buried with military protocol at a funeral attended by serving and former army officers, including former army chiefs Qamar Javed Bajwa and Ashfaq Parvez Kiyani, and members of the Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) political party.

Prime Minister Sharif, the president and the army chief did not attend.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan pervez musharraf
pakistan pervez musharraf
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out