Pfizer urges South Korea to approve Covid-19 vaccines ahead of February rollout
Drugmaker Pfizer Inc has filed an application seeking approval of its coronavirus vaccines to be used in South Korea as the country gears up to begin inoculations next month, authorities said on Monday.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it aims to reach a decision within 40 days after cutting its previous deliberation period of up to 180 days to fast-track the approval and speed up the vaccination process.
"Pfizer submitted the request today for its vaccines produced in Belgium," the ministry said in a statement.
"We will thoroughly review their safety and effectiveness in cooperation with professional examiners and outside experts so that our people can access safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines."
South Korea has said its first batch of vaccines consisting of 100,000 doses of Pfizer products for 50,000 people could arrive before the Lunar New Year holidays, which begin on Feb. 11, via global distribution scheme COVAX.
Authorities have started setting up vaccination centres, designating some 250 indoor gyms and theatres nationwide, with the goal of vaccinating up to 70% of its 52 million population until September.
The country has secured 106 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from COVAX, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, and is also in talks to buy 40 million doses of products from Novavax.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia seizes Iran, Panama-flagged tankers over alleged illegal oil transfer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer urges South Korea to approve Covid-19 vaccines ahead of February rollout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suu Kyi in line to get vaccine early as Myanmar readies rollout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dutch PM Rutte condemns riots against lockdown, curfew as "criminal"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin appoints Indian-Americans to key posts in US energy department
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China uses mass construction once again to control virus spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistani dissident Karima Baloch buried amid high security, say activists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU to debate sanctions after Russia arrests thousands in pro Navalny protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to drop Trump's military transgender ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia approves Pfizer Covid shot, warns of limited global AstraZeneca supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico’s President, who downplayed virus, tests positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Kerala, Maharashtra contribute 65% of active Covid-19 cases
US won’t relax travel restrictions as Donald Trump had planned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox