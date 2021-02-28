IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Philippines to receive Covid-19 vaccine after delays
A man wearing a face mask and a face shield as protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) enters a disinfection booth at a community quarantine checkpoint, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Reuters)
A man wearing a face mask and a face shield as protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) enters a disinfection booth at a community quarantine checkpoint, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Reuters)
world news

Philippines to receive Covid-19 vaccine after delays

Aside from the donated vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd., the government has separately ordered 25 million doses from the China-based company. An initial 525,600 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca were also scheduled to arrive Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:41 PM IST

The Philippines is due to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, among the last in Southeast Asia to secure the critical doses despite having the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the hard-hit region.

President Rodrigo Duterte and top Cabinet officials will welcome the arrival of 600,000 doses of China-donated vaccine in a ceremony at an air base in the capital that will underscore their relief after weeks of delays, officials said. Vaccinations initially for health workers are scheduled to start Monday.

Aside from the donated vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd., the government has separately ordered 25 million doses from the China-based company. An initial 525,600 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca were also scheduled to arrive Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

The initial deliveries are a small fraction of at least 148 million doses the government has been negotiating to secure from Western and Asian companies to vaccinate about 70 million Filipinos for free in a massive campaign largely funded with foreign and domestic loans. The bulk of the vaccine shipments are expected to arrive later this year.

Resty Padilla, a spokesperson for a government panel dealing with the pandemic, said the vaccine could be a “game-changer” in a debilitating health crisis that has infected more than 574,000 people in the Philippines and killed at least 12,289 others. Lockdowns and quarantine restrictions have also set back Manila’s economy in one of the worst recessions in the region and sparked unemployment and hunger.

“Although we are still a long way from herd immunity, the arrival of the initial supply of vaccine provides hope that our road to normalcy has finally begun,” Padilla told The Associated Press.

Duterte’s administration has come under criticism for lagging behind most other Southeast Asian countries in securing the vaccines, including much smaller and poorer ones like Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.

The tough-talking leader has said wealthy Western countries, especially where the vaccine originated, have cornered massive doses for their citizens, leaving poorer nations scrambling to get the rest. In a sign of desperation, Duterte said last December that he would proceed to abrogate a key security pact with the United States that allows large numbers of American troops to conduct war exercises in the Philippines if Washington could not provide at least 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for his country.

“No vaccine, no stay here,” Duterte said then.

The Chinese vaccine delivery was delayed due to the absence of an emergency-use authorization from Manila’s Food and Drug Administration. Sinovac got the authorization last Monday. Western pharmaceutical companies also wanted the Philippine government to guarantee that it would take responsibility for lawsuits and demands for indemnity arising from possible adverse side effects from the vaccine, officials said.

Duterte signed a law last week giving pharmaceutical companies immunity from such liabilities for the emergency use by the public of their vaccine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus philippines
Close
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen at Downing Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen at Downing Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Rishi Sunak says public finances won't be fixed overnight

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Sunak declined to comment on specific tax rises he might have in mind before delivering the budget to parliament on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a face mask and a face shield as protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) enters a disinfection booth at a community quarantine checkpoint, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Reuters)
A man wearing a face mask and a face shield as protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) enters a disinfection booth at a community quarantine checkpoint, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Reuters)
world news

Philippines to receive Covid-19 vaccine after delays

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Aside from the donated vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd., the government has separately ordered 25 million doses from the China-based company. An initial 525,600 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca were also scheduled to arrive Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In "Life in American Politics &amp; Diplomatic Years in India: An Unvarnished Account", Celeste shares "as honestly as I can the influences that led me to devote my life to public service - both in and beyond the political arena"(AFP)
In "Life in American Politics & Diplomatic Years in India: An Unvarnished Account", Celeste shares "as honestly as I can the influences that led me to devote my life to public service - both in and beyond the political arena"(AFP)
world news

When Joseph Stalin's daughter Svetlana defected from India!

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Svetlana told the American officials she had come back to Delhi that weekend - March 5 was a Monday - and taken an apartment at the Russian Embassy compound.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Christian priest holds a Vatican flag as he walks by a poster of Pope Francis during preparations for the Pope's visit in Mar Youssif Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP)
A Christian priest holds a Vatican flag as he walks by a poster of Pope Francis during preparations for the Pope's visit in Mar Youssif Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP)
world news

'Not a good idea': Experts concerned about pope trip to Iraq

AP, Vatican City
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:33 PM IST
No one wants to tell Francis to call it off, and the Iraqi government has every interest in showing off its relative stability by welcoming the first pope to the birthplace of Abraham.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Militant violence in Pakistan is on the rise.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
Militant violence in Pakistan is on the rise.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
world news

Gunmen kill religious cleric, his teenage son, student in Pakistan

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • Last week, four vocational school instructors who advocated for women’s rights were gunned down in a Pakistan border region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activists shout slogans as they march along a street during a demonstration in Dhaka in this file picture from February 27, 2021 following the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail months after his arrest under internet laws which critics say are used to muzzle dissent. ( AFP)
Activists shout slogans as they march along a street during a demonstration in Dhaka in this file picture from February 27, 2021 following the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail months after his arrest under internet laws which critics say are used to muzzle dissent. ( AFP)
world news

Tear gas shells, rubber bullets fired at BNP activists

AFP, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:09 PM IST
  • BNP spokesman Rizvi Ahmed said about 30 student activists of the party including a senior leader were injured in the clashes. Several policemen were also hurt, including an officer who was rushed to hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of several historic churches on 'Hosh al-Bieaa' (Church square), damaged and used by Islamic State militants as a jail and tribunal, and bombarded during the airstrike campaign that drove Islamic State militants out of Mosul's Old City, Iraq. (REUTERS)
A view of several historic churches on 'Hosh al-Bieaa' (Church square), damaged and used by Islamic State militants as a jail and tribunal, and bombarded during the airstrike campaign that drove Islamic State militants out of Mosul's Old City, Iraq. (REUTERS)
world news

Pope Francis to visit churches desecrated by Islamic State in Mosul

Reuters, Mosul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:51 PM IST
The pope is due to hold prayers for the victims of war at Hosh al-Bieaa, known as Church Square in English, as part of a four-day trip starting on March 5, a visit Archbishop Michaeel described as highly symbolic and a message of hope.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and son of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, gestures while addressing supporters during a political rally in Peshawar,(AFP)
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and son of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, gestures while addressing supporters during a political rally in Peshawar,(AFP)
world news

Imran Khan losing foothold as his MPs contacting PDM, says Bilawal Bhutto

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Dawn quoted Bilawal as saying at a public meeting at Babri Banda football ground in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, the governemnt that seldom contacted its lawmakers in the past couple of years had started contacting them as well as its allies to get their support for the Senate elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan confirms presence of new UK strain asks people get vaccinated

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:32 PM IST
The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) in an overnight statement said that Pakistan is among 92 countries in the world where the strain has been detected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has made it mandatory for its eligible citizens to take the shot. As of Saturday, 1.47 million people have received their first dose of the Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccine, while over 900,000 have taken their second.(Bloomberg)
The government has made it mandatory for its eligible citizens to take the shot. As of Saturday, 1.47 million people have received their first dose of the Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccine, while over 900,000 have taken their second.(Bloomberg)
world news

Grab Drive-Thru service to boost Indonesia's mass-inoculation drive

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:27 PM IST
The program, which started Sunday on the resort island of Bali, is the first to be done in Southeast Asia, Grab Indonesia President Ridzki Kramadibrata said in a virtual news briefing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The drill involved the guided-missile destroyer Yinchuan, guided-missile frigate Hengyang, the amphibious dock landing ship Wuzhishan, and the support ship Chagan Hu. In this photo, guided-missile frigate Hengyang (Hull 568) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires chaff rounds from the decoy launching system to deploy electromagnetic smoke during a maritime live-fire training exercise in waters of the South China Sea. (China Military/Li Wei/eng.chinamil.com.cn)
The drill involved the guided-missile destroyer Yinchuan, guided-missile frigate Hengyang, the amphibious dock landing ship Wuzhishan, and the support ship Chagan Hu. In this photo, guided-missile frigate Hengyang (Hull 568) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires chaff rounds from the decoy launching system to deploy electromagnetic smoke during a maritime live-fire training exercise in waters of the South China Sea. (China Military/Li Wei/eng.chinamil.com.cn)
world news

China conducts drill in South China sea, US steps up vigil: Report

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:19 PM IST
The Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command conducted a live-fire drill to test its response to repeated missile attacks in a "far sea", state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday without saying when or where the exercise took place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunak will freeze the income tax rate thresholds of 12,500 pounds and 50,000 pounds for at least three years, the paper said, without citing anyone. Keeping the thresholds on hold rather than raising them would mean more people are paying taxes as wages rise.(via REUTERS)
Sunak will freeze the income tax rate thresholds of 12,500 pounds and 50,000 pounds for at least three years, the paper said, without citing anyone. Keeping the thresholds on hold rather than raising them would mean more people are paying taxes as wages rise.(via REUTERS)
world news

Sunak's budget plan may bring 800k people under tax regime: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:05 PM IST
About 800,000 people who currently aren’t paying income taxes will do so before the next election is due, the paper said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China may provide more details of its roadmap to carbon neutrality in its five-year policy blueprint set to be unveiled at legislative meetings that start next week.(REUTERS)
China may provide more details of its roadmap to carbon neutrality in its five-year policy blueprint set to be unveiled at legislative meetings that start next week.(REUTERS)
world news

China’s to adopt clean energy; cut usage of coal in energy mix to 52% by 2025

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Coal use accounted for 56.8% of the country’s total energy consumption last year, down 0.9 of a percentage point from 2019, according to figures released Sunday by the National Bureau of Statistics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS pose for photographers during a press conference to introduce their new album "BE" in Seoul, South Korea in this file photo. (AP Photo)
Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS pose for photographers during a press conference to introduce their new album "BE" in Seoul, South Korea in this file photo. (AP Photo)
world news

German radio jockey Matthias Matuschik compares BTS to Covid-19

AP, Berlin
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • The uproar came after a live show Wednesday, in which Matuschik derided BTS's version of “Fix You” as “blasphemy” and compared the band to COVID-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
Global inventories are plunging at the steepest rate in two decades, according to Morgan Stanley.(REUTERS)
Global inventories are plunging at the steepest rate in two decades, according to Morgan Stanley.(REUTERS)
world news

OPEC+ faces calls to cool oil market frenzy with extra barrels

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Prices have rallied to pre-virus levels, while US production has taken a hit from freezing storms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac