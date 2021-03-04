PM Khan to seek vote of confidence in parl, says report

Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence in the parliament, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday, according to a Dawn news report.

The announcement came after former Pakistani prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday defeated ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party’s Hafeez Sheikh, an adviser to the prime minister, in a Senate election for the Islamabad seat. The defeat comes as a major setback for PM Khan’s government. Gilani received 169 votes to Sheikh’s 164, election authorities and opposition parties said.