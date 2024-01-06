Podcasters jailed for threats to Prince Harry: ‘Kill him for marrying Meghan'

Two podcasters who called for the deaths of Prince Harry and his son Archie received a prison sentence in London as the court called the duo “dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists" who encouraged terrorism. Court said that Christopher Gibbons and Tyrone Patten-Walsh used racist, antisemitic, Islamophobic, homophobic and misogynistic views on their “Lone Wolf Radio” podcast. On the show, the pair said “the white race was likely to be ‘genocided’ unless steps were taken to fight back” and said that race traitors would be hanged. The podcasters targeted Prince Harry for his interracial marriage as Meghan Markle is biracial. Christopher Gibbons, left and Tyrone Patten-Walsh. (AP)

Christopher Gibbons said Prince Harry should be “prosecuted and judicially killed for treason” as he called Archie a “creature” that “should be put down.” The 40-year-old was sentenced to eight years in prison while Patten-Walsh, 34, was given a 7-year term.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The evidence demonstrates that you desire to live in a world dominated by white people purely for white people. Your distorted thinking is that the white race has ceded too much influence to Blacks and Asians, to Jews and Muslims, to gays, to white liberals and to white people in mixed-race relationships,” the court said.

The podcasters started “Lone Wolf Radio” which had 128 subscribers and around 9,000 views of its 21 episodes in June 2020. They also praised right-wing extremists who carried out mass murders in Norway, Christchurch, New Zealand and Charleston, South Carolina and posted images of a Nazi executing a Jewish man.

The police said that material they disseminated “is exactly the kind that has the potential to draw vulnerable people — particularly young people — into terrorism.”