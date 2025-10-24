Poisoned chocolate, chemical-laced jam: Ecuador president claims 'assassination attempt' made against him

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on Thursday revealed that an unknown person tried to poison him with a chocolate and a jam laced with chemicals at a public event. A complaint has been filed by the military body responsible for Daniel Noboa's security details.(AFP)

He also said that his team had proof that it was not accidental. This is the second alleged attempt on Noboa's life amid the anti-government protest.

Toxic substances in sweets

The 37-year-old Ecuadoran President told CNN that there were three “highly concentrated” toxic substances in the sweets, which could not have been accidental, as his team had adequate proof to back up, AFP reported.

He also said that it was not possible that the toxic substance was from the product or packaging, adding that it was given to him at a public event.

A complaint has been filed by the military body responsible for his security details. This news comes amid the Indigenous anti-government protests and the spiraling crime in the country, with the Noboa administration stating that this is the second time an attempt on the president's life has been made.

Earlier this month, reports came that the president's vehicle bore bullet holes after his motorcade was targeted by a group of protesters who threw stones. They were angry about the rising fuel prices in the country.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo called it an "assassination attempt." No evidence emerged of a bullet being fired from the scene, and Noboa was unscathed.

Protests over rising fuel prices

The largest organisation of Indigenous people in the country, called Conaie, have blocked roads, including the capital's Pinchincha province, due to anger over the rising fuel prices.

Some experts also claim that the allegations by Noboa could be an attempt to portray the protestors as violent to further boost his political fortune.

Reacting to such comments, Noboa said, “No one throws a Molotov cocktail at themselves...or poisons themselves with chocolate, or throws stones at themselves.”

The president is preparing for a referendum set to happen on November 16, which, he hopes, will pave the way for him to draft a constitution that is tougher on drug-related crime.