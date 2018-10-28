Today in New Delhi, India
Pope Francis condemns synagogue attack, calls for end to ‘hotbeds of hate’

VATICAN CITY
Pope Francis on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh as an “inhuman act of violence”. (REUTERS)

Pope Francis on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh as an “inhuman act of violence,” and prayed for the stamping out of “hotbeds of hate” and for stronger moral and civil values.

Speaking to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square after a Mass, Francis said that Saturday’s attack, in which 11 worshippers were killed and six others injured, was “terrible,” adding that “All of us, in reality, are wounded”.

