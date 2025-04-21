Pope Francis death: Key quotes from the late pontiff's papacy

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died at the age of 88, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday. Pope Francis passed away at age 88 after more than 11 years in charge of the papacy(PTI)

"This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement.

In his last address on Easter Sunday, he said, “There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others.”

Here are some key quotes from the late pontiff's papacy over the last 11 years.

The pope's message for the poor - Three days after his election in March 2013, the pope said, “How I would like a poor church for the poor.”

On the LGBTQ community - Pope Francis embraced several communities under his papacy, which had previously been shunned by the church. In July 2013, he said, "If someone is gay and is searching for the Lord and has good will, then who am I to judge him?"

In 2018 he also told a gay man, “God made you like this and he loves you.” He also stated in an interview in 2023, “Being a homosexual is not a crime.”

Pope Francis ended every speech with the words, “Pray for me.” When asked about this statement, he explained, “I am a sinner too.”

During World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, the Pope led a crowd of a half-million young people chanting “todos, todos, todos” (everyone, everyone, everyone) to stress that all are welcome in the Catholic Church.

