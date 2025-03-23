Pope Francis discharged from hospital after five weeks, says Vatican

Pope Francis on Sunday was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he was admitted on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection. Pope Francis waves during his first public appearance in five weeks, on the day he is set to be discharged from Gemelli Hospital, in Rome, Italy, March 23, 2025. (Reuters)

Before leaving the hospital, Pope Francis waved from the balcony of the hospital – his first public appearance in five weeks.

Using a wheelchair, as he has for several years, the pope smiled and waved at a group of well-wishers gathered outside below.

“I see this woman with the yellow flowers. Brava!” a tired-looking Francis told a woman. He gave a weak sign of the cross before being wheeled back inside, according to the Associated Press.

The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection, which evolved into a serious health crisis.

Pope Francis waves from a window of the Gemelli hospital before being discharged following a five weeks hospitalization for pneumonia, in Rome on March 23, 2025.(AFP)

Francis had only been seen by the public once before during his hospital stay, in a photo the Vatican released last week, showing the pontiff at prayer in a hospital chapel.

His hospitalisation since that date was the longest of the pope's reign, and the fourth since his election in 2013, according to AFP.

Also Read | ‘Papa Francesco’: Children’s letters to Pope Francis bring a surge in Italian postal service

Sergio Alfieri, one of Pope Francis' doctor, had said that the 88-year-old pontiff faces a recovery period of "at least two months".

“Further progress will take place at his home, because a hospital -- even if this seems strange -- is the worst place to recover because it's where one can contract more infections,” Alfieri was quoted as saying by AFP.

Also Read | Pope Francis faces long, fraught fight for recovery, doctors say

Twice during hospitalisation, he went through "very critical" moments during which his life was in danger, but he remained conscious, his doctors said.

Earlier this week, when asked by reporters about the speculation of Francis resigning, Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin had replied: "No, no, no, absolutely not."

Catholics and others worldwide have been praying for the pope's speedy recovery. Many have been leaving flowers, candles and notes for Francis outside the Gemelli hospital.