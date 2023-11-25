Pope Francis undergoes CAT scan after complaints of mild flu: Vatican
Reuters |
Nov 25, 2023 07:36 PM IST
The examination result was clear and the Pope returned to his residence in the Vatican, the statement added.
Pope Francis on Saturday underwent a CAT scan at a hospital in Rome to rule out any lung complications after he cancelled his morning audiences because of mild flu, the Vatican said in a statement.
